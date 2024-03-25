Rashid Wasti Sells 1,500 Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$181.65, for a total transaction of C$272,475.00.

Rashid Wasti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, Rashid Wasti sold 100 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$180.18, for a total value of C$18,018.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Rashid Wasti acquired 1,000 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$20.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,120.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Rashid Wasti sold 1,086 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.24, for a total transaction of C$191,393.60.

George Weston stock opened at C$184.75 on Monday. George Weston Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$144.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$185.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of C$24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$175.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$163.87.

George Weston ( TSE:WN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$14.70 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 2.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that George Weston Limited will post 12.1081989 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.713 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. George Weston’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on George Weston from C$216.00 to C$218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$213.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$172.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on George Weston from C$205.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$201.00.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

