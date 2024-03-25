Raymond James & Associates Acquires 122,091 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,236,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 122,091 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.6% of Raymond James & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $737,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,077,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,059,614,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612,974 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,941,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,649,838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703,425 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $3,152,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,422,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,443,236.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $74,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,254.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $3,152,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,422,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,443,236.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,659 shares of company stock valued at $39,460,310 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Alphabet stock opened at $151.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.27 and its 200 day moving average is $139.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.28 and a 52-week high of $155.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

