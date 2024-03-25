Raymond James & Associates Buys 164,926 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,271,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,926 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 1.76% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $192,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

MOAT stock opened at $88.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.01.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

