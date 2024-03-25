Raymond James & Associates Grows Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,888,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 139,235 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.25% of Duke Energy worth $183,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $94.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.18 and its 200 day moving average is $92.82. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 115.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.