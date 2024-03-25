Raymond James & Associates Purchases 60,661 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,491,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,661 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $143,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 15.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.1% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $1,348,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $524,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $90.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $102.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.12 and a 200-day moving average of $95.26. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,750 shares of company stock worth $352,508 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.05.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

