Raymond James & Associates Sells 159,399 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,645,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,399 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 2.43% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $211,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 467.5% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 43.6% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at about $97,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $85.22 on Monday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $69.70 and a 1 year high of $85.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.63.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2247 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

