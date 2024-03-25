Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 153,921 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 801,908 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,921 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $76,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock opened at $90.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.26. The company has a market cap of $102.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.05.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $352,508 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

