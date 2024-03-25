Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $75.62 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.23% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $75,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $394.53 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $317.91 and a one year high of $398.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.57.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

