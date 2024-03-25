Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 453,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $130,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $276.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $291.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.32. The company has a market capitalization of $148.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

