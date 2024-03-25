Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 286.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 595,694 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 441,411 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.33% of Diamondback Energy worth $92,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 39.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,007,599 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $465,817,000 after acquiring an additional 858,446 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at $128,720,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,209,617,000 after acquiring an additional 648,317 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 981,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $152,177,000 after acquiring an additional 577,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,608,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,523 shares in the company, valued at $18,532,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 2,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.35, for a total transaction of $514,536.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,089.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,532,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,675 shares of company stock worth $4,341,396. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $222.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $129.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG opened at $194.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.84 and a 52-week high of $195.12.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $3.08 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

