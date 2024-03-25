Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,553,045 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 57,882 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of CVS Health worth $122,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 153.5% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.21.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $78.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.53 and its 200 day moving average is $73.23. The company has a market cap of $98.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

