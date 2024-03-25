Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 7,803 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 463.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Leslie’s by 20.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie’s Price Performance

LESL opened at $7.22 on Monday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $173.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.17 million. As a group, analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LESL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $5.40 to $6.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.37.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

