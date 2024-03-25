Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $423,000 Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,798 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $138,383,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter worth about $122,552,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 291.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,846 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $65,428,000 after acquiring an additional 775,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 83.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,577,675 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $100,735,000 after acquiring an additional 716,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $862,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,496,330.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,351,656. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NTAP opened at $104.73 on Monday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.81 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.63 and a 200-day moving average of $84.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 109.49% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

NTAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Argus upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.94.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

