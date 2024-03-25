Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $510,000 Stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 90.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IYY stock opened at $127.52 on Monday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $95.16 and a twelve month high of $128.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.