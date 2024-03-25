Raymond James Trust N.A. Invests $389,000 in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,270 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JCPB. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 577.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of JCPB stock opened at $46.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.73.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

