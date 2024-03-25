Raymond James Trust N.A. Invests $389,000 in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JCPB. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 577.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of JCPB stock opened at $46.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.73.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.