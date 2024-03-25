Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 1,551 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 30,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,466,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,180,000 after acquiring an additional 123,637 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 12.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 12.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,005,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Todd Zipper sold 3,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $122,457.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,411.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:WLY opened at $36.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.05. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $40.23.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $460.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. John Wiley & Sons’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

