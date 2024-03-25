Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 245 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth approximately $347,550,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 190.6% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 57.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $96.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.85. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $98.65. The company has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.42.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $1,121,307.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,752. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

