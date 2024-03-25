Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases New Shares in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,076,263,000 after acquiring an additional 30,274 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Waters by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,520,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $965,392,000 after purchasing an additional 48,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Waters by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,619,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $698,248,000 after buying an additional 29,920 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $538,008,000 after buying an additional 547,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 79.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after buying an additional 666,851 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WAT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.50.

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total transaction of $177,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $347.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $330.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.93. Waters Co. has a one year low of $231.90 and a one year high of $363.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $819.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.50 million. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

