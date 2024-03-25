Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,000 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 14.4% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 7.9% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,475 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 16.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,539 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TDOC shares. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.43.

Teladoc Health Stock Down 1.8 %

Teladoc Health stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $600,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,662. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Andrew Turitz sold 6,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $89,878.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,429 shares in the company, valued at $572,509.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $600,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,662. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 154,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,512,911. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.