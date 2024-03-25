Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 181 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,680 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSLR. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSLR. Susquehanna cut their price target on First Solar from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.48.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $153.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.92. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.47.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. First Solar had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $125,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total value of $2,592,551.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 787 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $125,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,883 shares of company stock worth $3,100,837. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

