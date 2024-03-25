Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 527 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 60,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 12,252 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 124,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $56.38 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.41 and a twelve month high of $59.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.42.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.0237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.