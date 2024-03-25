Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 944 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Yum China by 817.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum China Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $37.88 on Monday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day moving average is $44.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.46.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on YUMC shares. HSBC dropped their price objective on Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

