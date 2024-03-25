Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the third quarter worth $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 40.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 304.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ROAD shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Construction Partners Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $54.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.64. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $396.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Construction Partners Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

