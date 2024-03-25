Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Park Hotels & Resorts (PK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: PK) in the last few weeks:
- 3/22/2024 – Park Hotels & Resorts was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.
- 3/21/2024 – Park Hotels & Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/14/2024 – Park Hotels & Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/6/2024 – Park Hotels & Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $14.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2024 – Park Hotels & Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2024 – Park Hotels & Resorts was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 2/20/2024 – Park Hotels & Resorts was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/9/2024 – Park Hotels & Resorts was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/1/2024 – Park Hotels & Resorts was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PK opened at $17.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.63.
Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $657.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.16 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 2.44%. Research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 205.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 274,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 184,961 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 94,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 12,342 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Park Hotels & Resorts
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Ford Stock Now in Buy Zone After Clearing Short Consolidation
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 2 Cannabis Stocks Clawing Back from the Grave, Germany Legalizes
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- eBay Steadily Climbs as Collectors Drive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.