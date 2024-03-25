Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Park Hotels & Resorts (PK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: PK) in the last few weeks:

3/22/2024 – Park Hotels & Resorts was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

3/21/2024 – Park Hotels & Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/14/2024 – Park Hotels & Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2024 – Park Hotels & Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $14.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Park Hotels & Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Park Hotels & Resorts was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/20/2024 – Park Hotels & Resorts was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/9/2024 – Park Hotels & Resorts was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/1/2024 – Park Hotels & Resorts was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $17.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.63.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $657.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.16 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 2.44%. Research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 808.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 205.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 274,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 184,961 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 94,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 12,342 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

