Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for MP Materials (MP)

3/19/2024 – MP Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $36.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2024 – MP Materials was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $15.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $26.00.

3/13/2024 – MP Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $23.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2024 – MP Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $17.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/23/2024 – MP Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2024 – MP Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $14.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/15/2024 – MP Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $13.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.07. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.16, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $41.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.40 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.59%. As a group, analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MP. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $1,996,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 20.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,710,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,770,000 after buying an additional 452,501 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 103.6% during the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 14.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 15,186 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

