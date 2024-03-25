REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

REV Group has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. REV Group has a payout ratio of 9.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect REV Group to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.8%.

Shares of REV Group stock opened at $18.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.96. REV Group has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $21.33. The company has a market capitalization of $962.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.70.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. REV Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. REV Group’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that REV Group will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of REV Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 516.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

