Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.4175 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Rexford Industrial Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 20.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Rexford Industrial Realty has a payout ratio of 127.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.67 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.5%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

NYSE REXR opened at $50.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $60.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on REXR shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.22.

Insider Activity at Rexford Industrial Realty

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 18,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $954,373.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5,510.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Featured Articles

