Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Insider Sells $735,599.90 in Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Shulman sold 18,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $735,599.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Joseph Shulman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 14th, Joseph Shulman sold 1,089 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $54,460.89.

On Monday, February 12th, Joseph Shulman sold 791 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $40,641.58.

On Friday, February 9th, Joseph Shulman sold 71,774 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $3,615,974.12.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Joseph Shulman sold 5,015 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $250,800.15.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RYTM stock opened at $40.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.90. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.70). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 96.02% and a negative net margin of 238.50%. The business had revenue of $24.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 175.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Featured Articles

