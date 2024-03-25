Richards Packaging Income (RPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Richards Packaging Income Price Performance
Richards Packaging Income has a 1-year low of C$25.52 and a 1-year high of C$34.10.
About Richards Packaging Income
