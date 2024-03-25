Mizuho Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.26.

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $10.80 on Monday. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $28.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average is $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 122.51% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $414,181.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,306 shares of company stock worth $717,274 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the third quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 396.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

