RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.90.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RLJ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

NYSE RLJ opened at $11.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.92. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.71. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $12.39.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $319.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 319.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Featured Articles

