Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Raises Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 58.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,449,442.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $2,000,468.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,589,600.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total value of $138,856.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,449,442.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,874 shares of company stock worth $8,462,825. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

NYSE TT opened at $300.29 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $162.04 and a 12-month high of $305.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.31.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

