Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,822,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,241,289,000 after buying an additional 2,224,056 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 58.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,647,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,111,000 after buying an additional 1,343,711 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 13.8% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 9,840,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,058,000 after buying an additional 1,190,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 168.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,806,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,536,000 after buying an additional 1,134,091 shares during the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Avara Management Ltd sold 41,729 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,168,829.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,753,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,116,739.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 35,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $983,590.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Avara Management Ltd sold 41,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,168,829.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,753,186 shares in the company, valued at $77,116,739.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,860,323 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Royalty Pharma Stock Down 0.5 %

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $30.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.45. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $38.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.31.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.90 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 48.22%. Analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

