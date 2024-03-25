Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) President Purchases $46,200.00 in Stock

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) President Christopher D. Clark purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $46,200.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 45,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,531.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Price Performance
NYSE:RMT opened at $9.24 on Monday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $9.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average of $8.70.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%.
Institutional Trading of Royce Micro-Cap Trust
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile
Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Royce Micro-Cap Trust
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Nvidia’s AI Tech Part of Novo Nordisk’s New Supercomputer
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.