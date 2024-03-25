Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) President Purchases $46,200.00 in Stock

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) President Christopher D. Clark purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $46,200.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 45,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,531.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:RMT opened at $9.24 on Monday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $9.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average of $8.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMT. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $9,160,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,463,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,526,000 after purchasing an additional 286,476 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 21.2% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 162,579 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 83.4% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 261,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 118,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the third quarter valued at $796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

