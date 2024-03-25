Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) VP Purchases $29,520.00 in Stock

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) VP Francis D. Gannon bought 2,000 shares of Royce Value Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $29,520.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Royce Value Trust Stock Performance

RVT stock opened at $14.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average of $13.62. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $14.93.

Royce Value Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 83,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 52,873 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,120,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,311,000 after purchasing an additional 14,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

