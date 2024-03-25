Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) VP Purchases $29,520.00 in Stock

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) VP Francis D. Gannon bought 2,000 shares of Royce Value Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $29,520.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
RVT stock opened at $14.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average of $13.62. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $14.93.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%.
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
