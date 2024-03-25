RXO (NYSE:RXO) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “negative” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential downside of 22.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RXO. Bank of America downgraded shares of RXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on RXO from $16.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Vertical Research lowered RXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on RXO from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

Shares of NYSE:RXO opened at $20.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average of $20.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 513.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.09. RXO has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $24.33.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. RXO had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RXO will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RXO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp bought 919,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.04 per share, with a total value of $19,350,908.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,675,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,769,763.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RXO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in RXO by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of RXO by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,777,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,345,000 after acquiring an additional 138,365 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of RXO by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 825,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,206,000 after buying an additional 294,918 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in RXO by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 340,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 69,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in RXO by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 242,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 98,202 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

