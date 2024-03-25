Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 1,560 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 195.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLDR. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 134.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 93.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.27.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLDR opened at $210.54 on Monday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.92 and a 1 year high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.77.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.85. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

