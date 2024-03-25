Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in ServiceNow by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $639,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $774.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $158.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.01 and a twelve month high of $815.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $767.06 and a 200 day moving average of $677.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $762.96.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

