Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,519,000. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,110,740.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,141,963.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,388.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,859 shares of company stock valued at $16,445,296 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock opened at $93.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.60. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $95.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EW. Truist Financial upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

