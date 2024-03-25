Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $180,000 Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 781 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 15,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,281 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NXPI. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.75.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $244.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $155.31 and a 52 week high of $264.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.26.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

