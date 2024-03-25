Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $442,000 Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,099 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,222,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,983,000 after buying an additional 8,495,066 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 43.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,225,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,713,000 after buying an additional 4,275,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

WBD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.24.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $8.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

