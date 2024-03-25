Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 280 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $233.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $179.43 and a 1 year high of $235.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.68 and a 200-day moving average of $209.70.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

