Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Raises Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Price Performance

Enbridge stock opened at $35.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.54. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $40.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

