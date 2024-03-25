Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $152.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.44. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $154.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

