Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $893,934.80 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total value of $893,934.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at $18,687,877.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,474 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.59, for a total value of $731,289.66.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.50, for a total value of $2,875,000.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.93, for a total value of $2,889,300.00.

On Monday, February 5th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.20, for a total value of $2,852,000.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.12, for a total value of $2,831,200.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.11, for a total value of $2,841,100.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.28, for a total value of $2,702,800.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total value of $2,538,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.58, for a total value of $2,585,800.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.70, for a total value of $2,657,000.00.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE CRM opened at $307.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $292.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.58 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.54 billion, a PE ratio of 73.28, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Salesforce from $293.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.32.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Salesforce by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,607,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935,973 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1,254.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,483,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $916,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,512 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $401,215,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

