Savills (LON:SVS) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,047.00

Shares of Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,047 ($13.33) and last traded at GBX 1,036 ($13.19), with a volume of 34601 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,035 ($13.18).
The stock has a market cap of £1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,568.97, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 975.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 908.19.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a GBX 15.90 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Savills’s previous dividend of $6.90. Savills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,241.38%.
Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.
