Savills (LON:SVS) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,047.00

Shares of Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,047 ($13.33) and last traded at GBX 1,036 ($13.19), with a volume of 34601 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,035 ($13.18).

Savills Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,568.97, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 975.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 908.19.

Get Savills alerts:

Savills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a GBX 15.90 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Savills’s previous dividend of $6.90. Savills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,241.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Savills Company Profile

In other news, insider John Waters purchased 2,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 964 ($12.27) per share, for a total transaction of £19,501.72 ($24,827.14). Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Savills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.