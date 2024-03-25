Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by ZRC Wealth Management LLC

ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 60.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Alaska Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 24,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 383,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,183,000 after buying an additional 16,813 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 143,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 61,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $38.85 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $39.13. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.79.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

