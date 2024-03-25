Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,842 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903,169 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,524,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,508 shares in the last quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,279,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,058 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,128,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,963,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $52.13 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $54.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.32.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

