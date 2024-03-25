SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 42,268 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 423.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 42,268 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $5,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 169.8% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 533.3% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the first quarter worth $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the first quarter worth $48,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Bunge Global Trading Down 0.9 %

BG stock opened at $99.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Bunge Global SA has a 12 month low of $86.10 and a 12 month high of $116.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.21 and its 200 day moving average is $100.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.89. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

BG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bunge Global

About Bunge Global

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.