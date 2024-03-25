SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 93.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,801 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 381.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $26,442.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,895.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $26,442.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,169 shares in the company, valued at $326,895.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $861,515.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,842.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,469 over the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DocuSign

DocuSign Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $58.27 on Monday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $64.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 161.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.87.

DocuSign Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.